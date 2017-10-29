Home sells for $7 million in Scottsdale’s Silverleaf community

Russ Lyon | Sotheby’s International Realty has been successfully selling premier luxury real estate to home buyers in Arizona since 1947.
Russ Lyon|Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Agent David Newman made the brokerage’s top sale for September with the sale of a $7 millon, 11,397-square-foot home in the Summit community of Silverleaf in Scottsdale.
Mr. Newman represented the seller in a private listing and sold the residence off-market in just 30 days for approximately $614 a square foot.
Located at 11386 E. Whistling Wind Way in Scottsdale and spanning almost two acres, the home features six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.
The distinctive Santa Barbara and Tuscan architecture showcases the breathtaking views of the city lights that can be enjoyed from one of many covered balconies.
Inside the home, guests are greeted with a grand open floor plan, featuring a 4,000-pound hand whipped lighted beams, chandeliers and marble wood floors.
The six bedroom, eight-bathroom home has a distinguishing chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry, an enticing, private heated pool and spa, a secluded, and exquisitely designed Ramada, and even a bonus and game room for entertainment enthusiasts.
“Through the network and branding that Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty provides, it gave us the ability to sell a home of this magnitude off-market,” said Mr. Newman.
