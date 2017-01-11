Scottsdale’s Toll Brothers win Gold Award at The Nationals 2017

Talon Ranch in Scottsdale, a luxury home community by Toll Brothers, won a Gold Award at The Nationals 2017, an annual competition honoring the best in new home sales, marketing and design.
The Trovilla model was the winner for the Best Outdoor Living Space, according to a press release.
The Nationals Awards ceremony is one of the highlights of the National Association of Home Builders International Builders Show held Jan. 10-12 in Orlando, Fla.
Toll Brothers dominated the Best Outdoor Living Space category, taking four of the five Silver Awards for home communities in California and Arizona, the release stated. Talon Ranch was the only Arizona community to be recognized — and ultimately win.
The Best of Outdoor Living Space was judged on concept, creativity and impact of furniture and accessories. The Trovilla model, set upon a breathtaking Sonoran desert backdrop with views of Pinnacle Peak and Four Peaks mountain ranges, represents al fresco living at its finest.
With design and landscape by Creative Environments based in Tempe, the Trovilla’s outdoor spaces rival the most famous five-star resorts with desert contemporary style, functionality and luxury, the release stated.
Designed for entertaining, the Trovilla features a dramatic great room seamlessly overflowing onto an oversized covered patio through expansive multi-slide doors. The light-filled dining room and bonus room each open onto an additional covered patio.
“The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing and sales,” said Meredith Oliver, chairperson of The Nationals, in the press release. “NAHB’s commitment to recognizing originality, imagination and success has been exemplified by its award winners since the competition’s inception.”
During a three-day judging process, a panel of seven industry professionals from across the country determined the Gold and Silver award winners from a field of more than 1,100 entries.
The Talon Ranch sales office, 11756 E. Quail Track Drive in Scottsdale, is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For additional information, visit www.TollBrothers.com/luxury-homes/Arizona.
