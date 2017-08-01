Scuderia Southwest makes Phoenix Children’s Hospital its 2018 charity partner

Scuderia Southwest, an Arizona car club for high performance, exotic and collector cars, has announced Phoenix Children’s Hospital as its official sole charity partner for 2018.
Each February, the car club hosts Concours in the Hills, a 600-plus-car show in Fountain Hills that grows larger by the year.
This year, the event raised more than $92,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Scuderia Southwest hopes to raise even more for the health, hope and healing at the hospital in 2018.
“Phoenix Children’s Hospital is an organization that’s near and dear to our hearts,” Peter Volny, marketing, communications and partnership director at Scuderia Southwest, said in a prepared statement.
“The patients at Phoenix Children’s are the future, and with world-class leadership managing the direction of the internationally-recognized hospital, we know we made the right decision to make Phoenix Children’s our official charity partner for 2018.”
The club’s charitable past includes collaborations with Ronald McDonald House, Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Foundation and the 100 Club. Phoenix Children’s Hospital is thrilled to be Scuderia Southwest’s official charity partner for 2018.
“Alignment with a premier auto club has been a longtime goal of ours, and we can’t imagine a better partner than Scuderia Southwest,” Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Steve Schnall said in a prepared statement.
“Scuderia Southwest has gone above and beyond for the patients and families at Phoenix Children’s in the past. We are thrilled to see what 2018 brings for this partnership.”
Scuderia Southwest began in 2001 when a few Ferrari owners envisioned a car club unlike any other in the state, according to a press release.
Their passion transpired into themed car shows, including the monthly Scottsdale Motorsports Gathering at Gainey Village, and annual events such as Concours in the Hills.
The Gathering at Gainey Village quickly outgrew its 160-car capacity, and in 2017, moved to the Scottsdale 101 shopping center on the northwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard, a release states.
Now dubbed the Scottsdale Motorsports Gathering, the show immediately expanded to more than 600 classic, exotic and collector cars while serving thousands of spectators on the first Saturday of each month. Commonly called “Cars & Coffee,” the Scottsdale Motorsports Gathering is free to exhibit and attend.
To learn more about Scuderia Southwest and its events, visit scuderiasouthwest.com. To learn more about the Phoenix’s Children’s Hospital, visit phoenixchildrensfoundation.org
