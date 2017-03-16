Sculptor Glenna Goodacre to auction off personal collection at Scottsdale Art Auction

Sculptor Glenna Goodacre is offering her personal collection to the public in an auction Thursday, April 6 at Scottsdale Art Auction, 7176 Main St.
Registration and preview will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a private preview reception 4 p.m. at Scottsdale Art Auction, according to a press release.
The artist created the Vietnam Women’s Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the eight-foot standing figure of President Ronald Reagan at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif. and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, the massive Irish Memorial in Philadelphia and the Sacagawea U.S. Dollar Coin, among many other accomplishments, the release states.
She has retired from what she calls the “clay mashing business” to enjoy time with her husband, children, grandchildren and friends, according to a press release.
“It’s an interesting new chapter in my life and I wanted to create a fun, exciting event for me and for the many collectors who enjoy my art,” Ms. Goodacre said in a press release. “First, I have ended my long, enjoyable hours in the studio, stopped casting further bronze pieces, and destroyed the molds for my sculpture. This process will make the authenticity of my work crystal clear. The pieces that exist now are all that there will ever be.
“Finally, there is a large group of bronzes, one rare marble piece, small paintings and drawings I want to share with the public. Offering this selection of works from my personal collection — some of them unique, many are the last of the editions, some have never been exhibited—through my friends at Scottsdale Art Auction seemed to be the perfect way to celebrate this transition.”
Dan Anthony, Ms. Goodacre’s studio manager, is coordinating the event with the Arizona auction house. Scottsdale Art Auction principals Brad Richardson, Michael Frost and Jack A. Morris Jr. have represented Ms. Goodacre’s sculpture for over three decades, and they are working together to make this an historic event for museums, municipal and other public collections, as well as for private collectors.
Over 100 works of art will be assembled in Scottsdale for extended preview opportunities leading up to the April 6sale.
Featured in this offering will be one of three existing bronze castings of Ms. Goodacre’s eight-foot standing portrait of President Reagan, After The Ride, her iconic Puddle Jumpers that is Six-and-a-half-foot high and 14-foot wide, a sculpture Spotted Tail Goes To Washington, a large sculpture of Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste, preliminary works for the Vietnam Women’s Memorial and Sacagawea U.S. Dollar, and many studies from the Philadelphia Irish Memorial
A complete, illustrated color catalogue will accompany the sale and the auction will be presented live on the Scottsdale Art Auction website
