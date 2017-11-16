Square One Concepts CEO named Restaurateur of the Year

Scottsdale-based Square One Concepts Founder and CEO S. Barrett Rinzler has been named “2017 Restaurateur of the Year” and was inducted into the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame at a reception at the historic Wrigley Mansion, 2501 E. Telewa Trail in Phoenix, Monday, Nov. 13.
In addition, Joshua James Amonson of Square One Concepts’ Bourbon & Bones Chophouse + Bar also was nominated for “Best Upcoming Chef,” according to a press release
The awards program, which Scottsdale League for the Arts presents, is in its 26th year and recognizes Arizona’s “culinary elite,” a release states Only four are nominated each of six categories.
“We are humbled and honored by the award and delighted for the company, and our hard-working team, to be recognized this year,” Mr. Rinzler said in a prepared statement.
“We are growing quickly and feel fortunate to be thriving in our home, Arizona, with an eye on future growth. This comes as a welcome surprise, absolutely. We’re also proud of Chef J who’s been with Bourbon & Bones since its inception and has been on top of his game for us. Good to see this nomination for him as well.”
Square One Concepts has multiple brands in addition to Bourbon & Bones, a steakhouse on Scottsdale Road in the heart of “Old Town Scottsdale,” which is a hub for nightlife and visitors.
Mr. Rinzler’s Square One Concepts created Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers with eight locations in metro Phoenix and San Diego and two additional locations set to open January 2018.
The company also is originator of Famous 48, opened this month in downtown Scottsdale; Wasted Grain, a bar and restaurant in the Scottsdale entertainment district; and The Funky Monk, a 70s-themed restaurant and bar with two locations in Tempe and Tucson.
Mr. Rinzler also is the visionary of hot spots Bootlegger and Pacific Beach Shore Club, both in San Diego.
“An electoral kitchen” of chefs, mixologists, media, farmers, organization leaders and board members determined the annual Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame Awards.
The voting body includes the Scottsdale League for the Arts membership, the food and beverage community, Scottsdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, Phoenix Convention & Visitors Bureau and past recipients of the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame Awards.
Other categories in 2017 were “Mixologist of the Year,” “Brewer of the year,” “Winemaker of the Year,” “Food Writer of the Year” and “Food Truck of the Year.”
