Star Wars-themed Saber Knights Academy opens in Scottsdale Airpark

A new business has opened in the Valley as Scottsdale Star Wars fan Brandon Estrella has created Saber Knights Academy and Light Saber Shops, 14870 N. Northsight Blvd. in Scottsdale.
Saber Knights Academy is a unique concept incorporating light sabers and martial arts to create Star Wars-themed parties and training lessons, according to a press release.
Mr. Estrella, along with partner and 17-year veteran in martial arts Alan Venable, are partners in the venture. The two hosted a pre-grand opening party Saturday, July 1 with over 100 attendees.
Mr. Estrella took his love for the timeless space adventure and made it a reality for all ages and demographics, a release states.
“It’s a mix of fitness and fandom for the whole family,” Mr. Estrella said in a prepared statement.
The tenant leased a 3,519-square-foot end cap space at Northsight Village III just west of the southwest corner of Northsight Boulevard and Butherus Drive. Northsight Village III is next to the new Loco Patron Brewing Company, projected to open in September 2017, and is close to Costco and Home Depot.
Lacey Eyman and Judi Butterworth of ORION Investment Real Estate facilitated the lease.
“Saber Knights Academy represents the best of new retail concepts. They add a new element of fun to north Scottsdale,” Ms. Eyman and Ms. Butterworth said in a prepared statement.
