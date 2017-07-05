Taliesin West to offer At Your Leisure Tour during summer

Changes are coming to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West, 12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in Scottsdale, as a new tour and summer discount are slated for the architect’s former home.
Taliesin West will soon feature a new At Your Leisure tour and Arizona resident can get 50 percent off all tours at the home through Aug. 31, according to a press release.
The new tours will be offered Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 1-2:30 p.m. from Friday, July 7 until Sunday, Aug. 27. There will also be a Night Lights Tour from 6-9 p.m. on July 7, 14, 21 and 28, a release states.
Throughout the tour, docents will be present in each of the spaces to answer questions and all public spaces will be available for to those who attend.
Ticket prices are $26 for adults, $22 students and $12 children. For a 50 percent discount for Arizona residents, visit FrankLloydWright.org/azresident.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.