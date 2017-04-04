Tanzy to host hipster bunny, Bloody Mary bar for Easter brunch

Tanzy, an Italian restaurant at 15257 N. Scottsdale Road, will celebrate Easter with its Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar during brunch services Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Customers can pair the restaurant’s Brunch Box menu with a custom cocktail from the Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar with a variety of bases and garnishes, according to a press release. Along with the menu options, the Hipster Bunny will make an appearance for photo opportunities from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Some bases include Tanzy’s scratch-made recipe along with pescatarian-style and carnivore-style options from Master Bartender and Advanced Sommelier Adam Seger, a release states.
Garnishes available for patrons include crisp smoked bacon, cured meats, shrimp, cheeses and vegetables, among others.
Several brunch specials will also be available to go along with other menu highlights such as slow poached egg and short rib with mascarpone polenta and bacon braised kale as well as French toast with thick sliced brioche stuffed with farmers market berries and whipped mascarpone.
