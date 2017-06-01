The Agency tapped to broker Novella at Arcadia

The latest community to join The Agency is a new luxury townhome community in one of the Valley’s hottest neighborhoods: Novella at Arcadia.
Developed by renowned San Diego-based homebuilder TrueCraft Residential, the recently completed community of 36 homes is on a prime acre of Arcadia real estate at 36th Street just south of Campbell, which is walking distance from area hotspots including La Grande Orange and Postino Winecafe.
Designed by renowned Valley architect Worksbureau, the architecturally unique design brings a contemporary aesthetic to Arcadia.
From stylish gourmet kitchens primed for entertaining, to patios perfect for enjoying sundown cocktails with friends, to smart layouts that effortlessly incorporate Arizona’s famed indoor/outdoor lifestyle with retractable doors and multiple patios on the upper and lower levels.
“Arcadia is one of the hottest submarkets in the Valley right now and buyers really want to be walking or biking distance from the area restaurants, shops and hotspots,” said Raul Siqueiros, Arizona partner for The Agency in a prepared statement. “We are extremely excited to debut Novella and introduce brand new, high end townhomes that are in extremely high demand in the neighborhood right now.”
Nestled in the heart of Arcadia between blooming bougainvillea and blossoming citrus trees, Novella at Arcadia offers two distinctive residence types. Residence One offers 1,756 of living space with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.
Residence Two offers 1,781 of living space with three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms. Each residence at Novella at Arcadia includes a two-car garage.
Go to novellatatarcadia.com.
