The Beverly on Main to celebrate anniversary by showcasing new elements

The Beverly on Main, 7018 E. Main St. in Scottsdale, is celebrating its first anniversary under new ownership with a host of new changes to the lounge Saturday, May 20.
Some of those changes include a new remodel, table-side craft cocktails, expanded menu with a wide variety of vegan options, daily brunch and a “waffles and wings” breakfast bar, according to a press release.
The unveiling will also showcase the renovated patio and custom wine/reserve liquor cabinets which complement the original brass detailed bar. It’s a modern twist on the original vintage speakeasy.
The new concept hopes to embrace the laid-back, humorous personalities of the owners, while also serving as THE place to have nothing but the best experience, a release states.
Many recognize The Beverly on Main as the original ‘Mabel’s on Main,’ a 1920s-themed Jazz lounge. A year ago, Valley entrepreneurs Eric Nugent and Bryan Peters purchased The Beverly from Genuine Concepts in May 2016.
“We are transforming this old-time lounge into something a little different by incorporating a lighter, brighter look enhanced by modern, art deco pops, while keeping some of the foundational ‘speakeasy’ aesthetics. The new look will be light and upscale outside, while dark and sexy inside,” Mr. Nugent said in a release.
“We are creating an entirely new patio that’s pearl white with shimmering black and gold accents. This is where people will go when they’re ready to up their game and have an experience that is ‘Classy AF.’”
The new Beverly will offer high-end liquor and wine selections as well as bottle service with the option to save unfinished bottles for a later date, according to a release.
Live music Thursday nights and DJs entertaining Fridays and Saturdays are only some of the exciting regular events people can expect to find at The Beverly.
“We’re booking popular artists from across the nation who want to perform in a more intimate, upscale setting, like headlining DJ Mielo from Chicago on May 20,” Mr. Nugent said in a release. “We’ll offer more dance music than in the past and draw from more alternative/electronic collections that you won’t find elsewhere.”
“The owners are young, dynamic and innovative. They are pulling out all the stops to make The Beverly a premier destination in the heart of the art district while building on the tradition that’s been there for years,” Former Paradise Valley Mayor and foodie Vernon Parker said in a release.
“The food is spectacular. If you haven’t yet visited The Beverly, you’re missing out on this iconic environment. It’s a great place to relax or introduce out-of-town guests to Old Town, and create great memories.”
The secret room serves as a unique, private setting for all gatherings, comfortably seating up to 25 people.
“Our secret room adds exclusivity and intimacy for any occasion from bachelorette parties to networking mixers,” Mr. Nugent said in a release. “The two-way mirror and classic private bathroom add to the mystique and playfulness of the room.”
Sophisticated lighting, marble table tops and luxurious bar stools will complement the signature deep leather booths lining the lounge to provide a little privacy from bustle around the island bar while also serving as the perfect space for premium bottle service, brunch/dinner or even a date night out.
“We are extremely excited to share our vision and concept with the world, one that offers the high-quality, well-appointed experience people are seeking, and become a comfortable, sexy, laid back Old Town hot spot.” Mr. Nugent said in a release.
“As a result of our anniversary celebration, we are grateful that twenty-five percent of our total proceeds will benefit the Phoenix Community ToolBank.”
The Beverly is remaining open for business throughout the renovation phase, opening at 11 a.m. daily, and staff is currently preparing to start brunch with the unveiling and one-year anniversary of the new Beverly on Main.
