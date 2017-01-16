Three new stores open at Market Street at DC Ranch

Whitestone REIT announced The Place, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, Cedar Room Cigars and Lounge and Hyde Park Fine Rugs are now open at Market Street at DC Ranch at 20645 N Pima Rd.
All three are part of a mix of popular restaurants and retailers selected to serve the distinct needs of the DC Ranch community, according to a press release.
The Place, Mike and Rhonda’s Restaurant, is a neighborhood breakfast and lunch restaurant that is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The restaurant serves up large portions of biscuits and gravy, bacon and chicken fried steak, a release states.
The restaurant’s concept originated in Glendale, making the 3,800-square-foot Market Street location its second.
Cedar Room Cigars carries a selection of more than 500 premium cigars and a collection of wines, vintage ports and superior craft beers.
The shop features a 2,000-square-foot showroom and has a cigar aficionado and sommelier on hand to guide visitors through their unique collections of cigars, wines and accessories.
Hyde Park Fine Rugs offers rugs in a variety of styles in its new 1,500-square-foot boutique.
Hyde Park focuses on incredible customer service and attention to detail to meet their clients’ needs, a release states.
Owner Erik Humphrey has been in the business of fine furniture and interior design for more than 25 years and is eager to share his expertise with the DC Ranch and surrounding communities.
“When we purchased Market Street at DC Ranch, the top two requests from the community were a cigar lounge and a neighborhood breakfast restaurant,” Daniel Kovacevic, Whitestone REIT Regional Vice President, Southwest Region, said in a release. “The Place and Cedar Room Cigars and Lounge along with Hyde Park Fine Rugs were selected to meet those community needs and provide the perfect complement to our diverse merchant mix.”
Market Street at DC Ranch offers an opportunity to engage in dining, shopping options and more.
