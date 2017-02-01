Tia Shorty’s opens brick and mortar shop in Scottsdale

A local catering company has transitioned into a fine food restaurant called Tia Shorty’s in Scottsdale at Seville Shopping Center.
Local chef Tina Padilla expanded her popular catering company to the brick and mortar restaurant location about three months ago, according to a press release.
Best known for her delicious homemade chicken, pork and veggie tamales, Ms. Padilla already had a strong following in Phoenix and Scottsdale that have welcomed her authentic Mexican cuisine at Indian Bend and Scottsdale Road.
“I am absolutely thrilled that I am able to live my dream to own a restaurant and experience the outpouring of support from our customers,” Ms. Padilla said in the press release. “We value each customer’s feedback as we continue to refine the selections we offer.”
Tia Shorty’s serves homemade, authentic Mexican enchiladas, carnitas, shrimp tacos and chili Colorado, with some of their most popular dishes tamales, Albondigas Soup, and churros drizzled in chocolate and cinnamon.
Ms. Padilla, or Tia “Aunty” Shorty earned her name by being the youngest and shortest of her four sisters. She has always had a passion for preparing fine, authentic Mexican food.
Growing up in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Ms. Padilla was taught how to cook rich and flavorful dishes from her grandmother. She spent most of her life working as an accountant, but has sold tamales and catered special events for years.
For more visit TiaShortys.com.
