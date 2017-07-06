Toll Brothers win Home of the Year at Gold Nugget Awards

Scottsdale-based Toll Brothers took home the award for Home of the Year for its Sullivan Design at Adero Canyon in Fountain Hills during the Thursday, June 29 Gold Nugget Awards in San Diego.
These awards recognizes top concepts in architectural design, planning and development, according to a press release.
For this award recognition, a panel of judges select one best of show winner, an original and innovative design with the most impact and merit for the industry, a release states.
The Sullivan also won the Grand Award for Best Single Family Detached Home 4,000 to 5,000 Square Feet. The Parker at Adero Canyon also won the Grand Award for Best Single Family Detached Home 3,000 to 3,499 Square Feet.
“Beginning with an innovative floor plan and continuing throughout the entire home site, this home is filled with creative ideas and thoughtful execution. By using an ‘upside down’ concept, the home takes full advantage of the site and surrounding desert views,” the judges said of the Sullivan in their statement.
“This ‘Home of the Year’ should be applauded and serves as a standard for all as an example of not compromising design. Incorporating elements normally found in custom design, this home deserves all the accolades for not giving up, but showing what is and should be possible in housing today.”
The judges also provided feedback for the Parker.
“Particularly designed for empty nesters, the single-floor design appeals to the community’s mixed buyer profile,” the judges said of the Parker in their statement. “High ceilings with plenty of windows and interior courtyards stream in natural light, and the living spaces consistently blend with the surroundings through texture and color.”
The Sullivan and Parker design teams included RFT Design, architect; Creative Environments, planner; and Ryan Young Interiors and Est Est, interior design.
Toll Brothers Arizona also received several other awards including:
- 2017 Awards of Merit for Overlook at FireRock in Fountain Hills, Multi-Family Housing Community Under 18 Dwelling Units Per Acre;
- Toll Brothers at Adero Canyon in Fountain Hills, Detached Residential Housing Project of the Year;
- Vacaro at Turquesa in Scottsdale, Best Single Family Detached Home Over 5,000 Square Feet.
The 2017 Gold Nugget Award winners were selected from more than 600 worldwide entries in 49 categories. PCBC 2017, which took place from June 27-29, attracted more than 10,000 exhibitors and attendees to the San Diego Convention Center.
