Tri-Star seeks Scottsdale, PV middle school sports officials

Vista del Camino Community Center will be hosting Tri-Star Sports for a hiring fair 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, to fill positions at Scottsdale and Paradise Valley middle schools.

Tri-Star provides sports officials — referees and umpires — for local middle school sports including basketball, flag football, volleyball, soccer, baseball and softball.

The position hours vary one to five days per week, according to a press release, and pay $25.

Applicants must be 16-years-old, athletic, energetic, outgoing and works well with youth five to 14 years old.

No experience is necessary.

Residents are urged to just stop by Vista del Camino Community Center, 7700 E. Roosevelt Street, Scottsdale during the fair hours. No appointments needed.

