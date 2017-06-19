True Nopal Ventures looks to increase international footprint for cactus water

Scottsdale-based True Nopal Ventures, LLC — creator of True Nopal Cactus Water — is set for international growth and distribution thanks to a joint venture partnership with Suntory International.
Suntory Group is a top-tier consumer products companies, offering a uniquely diverse portfolio of beverage products. Suntory bought Beam, the parent company for Jim Beam, in 2014 in a $16 billion acquisition and U.K. based Lucozade Ribena in 2013 for $2.1 billion, according to a press release.
True Nopal Ventures — the creator of the cactus water beverage category — has found success in its cactus water product, a release states. Since launching in 2014, True Nopal has disrupted the natural beverage sector and is looking to outpace coconut water.
True Nopal is currently sold in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, New Zealand and Guam in over 9,000 grocery and health food stores. The product also retails online and is listed as ‘Amazon’s Choice’ for the category on Amazon.com, according to a release.
“Growing up in Arizona, I have always been fascinated with our desert environment and the ability of the Nopal cactus to derive and maintain its own food and hydration source in the middle of the driest ecosystem on the planet,” Tom Zummo, Founder and CEO True Nopal Ventures, LLC., said in a prepared statement
“I was amazed to learn that the Nopal cactus, which is indigenous to Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, has an exceptionally complex plant structure that not only effectively fuels and preserves its own hydration, but also makes its own food by bearing Prickly Pear, a vitamin-rich superfruit that tastes a bit like a strawberry and kiwi hybrid.”
True Nopal believes in providing products that are great tasting and good for consumers while also supporting an active and healthy lifestyle.
With less than half the calories and sugar as coconut water and packed with electrolytes, potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants, True Nopal is a healthier alternative to coconut water and offers a hydration source.
Unlike some of the other plant waters, True Nopal is crafted utilizing a simple ingredient list and has maintained its healthy natural position by adding no unnecessary sugar or sweeteners.
True Nopal aims to take advantage of the rapid growth in the plant water, bottled water and the natural food/beverage markets and quickly tap into the large market of health-conscious sports drink consumers, a release states.
“In Harmony with People and Nature” is the philosophy of the Suntory Group and its subsidiary Suntory International. This joint venture builds on the previous distribution agreement between Lucozade Ribena Suntory and True Nopal Cactus Water, which has been in place since 2016.
In the 12 months since LRS and True Nopal signed an exclusive distribution deal for the U.K. market, LRS has successfully built the business with new rollouts for True Nopal Cactus Water in premium retailers, leading health-food wholesalers and national gym chains.
“Over the last 12 months, I’ve seen my new partner’s passion for the brand, demonstrating that together we are perfectly placed to help us to achieve our goal of having True Nopal Cactus Water in the hands of consumers around the world. This new joint venture is an exciting opportunity for us to achieve our growth ambition in the United States and, as a next step, by expanding our footprint to new international markets,” Mr. Zummo said in a prepared statement.
“We’ve seen tremendous potential in True Nopal Cactus Water with phenomenal US growth and a fantastic rate of sale in the UK,” Leo Adachi, President and CEO of Suntory International said in a prepared statement.
