Two Scottsdale residential developments sold in bundle deal

Scottsdale-based real estate developer Deco Communities has partnered with Beverly Hills, Calif. real estate firm The Agency for exclusive marketing and sales of its three Valley residential development projects: Envy Residences, Inspire Downtown Scottsdale and Edison Midtown.
Envy Residences is at 4422 N. 75th Street in Scottsdale while Inspire Downtown Scottsdale is at 7300 E. Earll Drive and Edison Midtown is at 46 E. Monterey Way in Phoenix. Envy is now open while Inspire is slated to open this month and Edison should open in the summer, according to a press release.
The Agency recently announced its expansion to Arizona and will have a significant focus on new development projects and communities like the Deco Communities portfolio, according to a release.
Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has closed more than $8.62 billion in real estate transactions and is recognized worldwide as a preeminent player in real estate, a release states.
“The Agency identically shares our philosophy on lifestyle-oriented brand strategy and marketing for residential communities and brings a level of expertise in the sales of upscale multifamily that is like any other brokerage in the Valley,” Rob Lyles, a Partner with Deco Communities, said in a release.
“The Agency brings a new high-profile real estate brand to Valley that is synonymous with success. The company has cultivated a team of Arizona’s top luxury agents that we are pleased to have representing each of our three communities.”
Valley real estate agents Raul Siqueiros, Raquel Barbey, Jack Luciano and Roxanne Johnson, the Arizona partners and local owners of The Agency will lead the sales for Envy, Edison and Inspire.
The Agency is also an affiliate of London-based Savills, an international real estate firm bringing global exposure to the Deco brands.
“Deco Communities is a leading visionary developer in the Arizona market and their extraordinary properties and forward-thinking approach to marketing caught our attention early on,” The Agency Founder and CEO Mauricio Umansky said in a release. “The opportunity to partner on their award-winning developments was the perfect segue for our expansion into the Valley,” he said.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.