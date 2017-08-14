Valbuena Wellness Center to relocate to north Scottsdale

The Valbuena Institute has purchased a medical office building at 9831 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale for $1,321,936 and plans to relocate its Valbuena Wellness Center to the property.
“This property offered very convenient access to the Loop 101 and enables my client to expand their practice and add service lines for their patients,” Phil Wurth, executive vice president with Colliers International in Greater Phoenix, said in a prepared statement.
The Valbuena Institute purchased the property from Pathfinder TRF Four, LLC. Ryan O’Connor of Cushman and Wakefield represented the seller and Mr. Wurth represented Valbuena Institute in the transaction, a press release states.
The medical office building contains 6,512 square feet of space and was constructed in 2005. Valbuena Institute plans to remodel and upgrade the space before taking occupancy. T
hey also will be hiring additional staff and partnering with more local healthcare providers.
Founded by Paul R. Valbuena, M.D., a Double Board-Certified Psychiatrist and a Diplomate with the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Valbuena Wellness Center provides a full range of services.
It is a multi-specialty center that includes many physicians and licensed therapists. They provide health and wellness checks, addiction medicine services, psychiatric services, Nutritional services, aesthetics, women and men’s health, therapy for both adult and children as well as lab testing.
Dr. Valbuena is a recognized leader in health and wellness and is devoted to providing efficient and compassionate health services to all ages.
