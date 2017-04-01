The seventh annual Cycle for the Cure, a two-hour, heart-pumping indoor cycling event and festive fundraiser benefiting TGen’s cancer research, will be held May 7 at all four Valley locations of The Village Health Clubs & Spas in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Chandler.
The 2017 Cycle for the Cure also includes yoga and fitness classes for a donation at the Camelback and DC Ranch locations only.
To sign up, register at any Village location or visit www.tgenfoundation.org/cycle.
Using genomic sequencing, TGen helps doctors match the appropriate therapy to each patient’s DNA profile, producing the greatest patient benefit.
This year, Cycle for the Cure is focused on raising research funds for work on a revolutionary diagnostic method called “liquid biopsies” — biomarkers in circulating blood – as a means of providing patients and their doctors with early detection of disease.
Dr. Jeffrey Trent, TGen president and research director, will be among TGen’s renowned scientists participating in Cycle for the Cure.
“Funds raised by Cycle for the Cure remain in Arizona for TGen research. Local research means local patients benefit first,” said Robyn DeBell, one of the event’s co-chairs.
“Being involved in TGen is like having a sneak peek at the future of medicine.”
This year, the top fundraiser will win a grand prize trip to the Paris finish of the 2017 Tour de France.
Contest rules are available at www.tgenfoundation.org/cycle.
A Post-Ride Party, hosted by Camelback Village, will feature cool refreshments, small bites, beer, wine and a return performance by Nate Nathan and the MacDaddy-O’s Band. The party is free for all riders. Guests are asked for a $20 donation.
Village Health Clubs and Spas are located at:
* Camelback Village Health Club & Spa, 4444 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix. Call 602-840-6412.
* DC Ranch Village Health Club & Spa, 18501 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy., Scottsdale. Call 480-502-8844.
* Gainey Village Health Club & Spa, 7477 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale. Call 480-609-6979.
* Ocotillo Health Club & Spa, 4200 S. Alma School Road, Chandler. Call 480-656-0045.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.