Voices for CASA Children hosting a networking event on Feb. 23

Voices for CASA Children is hosting a networking event on Feb. 23 for those interested in volunteering as Court Appointed Special Advocates for foster children in Maricopa County.
Hundreds of people in the community are Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA volunteers, who give their time to help foster children navigate through the court system, according to a press release. They help serve as the eyes and ears of the judge to make the best decisions for the children who need it most.
Complete the registration form on Eventbrite by Tuesday, Feb. 21 to attend the informal meet-and-greet. Voices for CASA Children will host the networking event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Culinary Dropout, 7135 E Camelback Rd #125 in Scottsdale. At this casual and informational attendees will be able to learn what it means to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate, meet current CASA volunteers, and get their questions answered by program staff, the release said.
With 12,000 children in foster care in Maricopa County, and about 600 advocates, the need for more CASA volunteers is critical, the release said. Those interested in attending the special event are encouraged to stop by after work and bring a friend or colleague, Free public parking is available nearby. The first 50 attendees will receive a complimentary beverage.
“Being a CASA volunteer is an incredible opportunity to make a direct, positive impact on a local child who desperately needs your help,” said Voices for CASA Children Executive Director Robin Pearson in a prepared statement. “We have seen so many lives change for the better because of this program, both with the child and the CASA volunteer. We’re excited to see some new faces and answer any questions people may have about becoming an advocate.”
For more information about the CASA of Maricopa County program, visit CASA of Maricopa County; for information on Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA Volunteers) go to voicesforcasachildren.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.