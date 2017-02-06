Waste Management Phoenix Open GREEN OUT raises $100,000 for nonprofit environmental organizations

The Waste Management Phoenix Open’s seventh annual GREEN OUT raised $100,000 for three non-profit environmental organizations in the Valley.
According to a press release, for every person who wore GREEN to the tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Thunderbirds donate $33,333 each to Bonneville Environmental Foundation’s “Change the Course,” Arizona Recycling Coalition and the Arizona Chapter of Solid Waste Association of North America.
According to the Waste Management Phoenix Open’s Green Squad, nearly half of Saturday’s record-breaking crowd of 204,906 fans and PGA TOUR pros donned GREEN gear. The Waste Management Phoenix Open has taken sustainability to the next level and has redefined what “GREEN” means on the PGA TOUR, the release said.
Waste Management won the PGA TOUR’s “Best Title Sponsor Integration” award three out of the last six years in 2011, 2013 and 2015. In 2016, more than 618,000 golf fans attended the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the tournament diverted 100 percent of tournament waste from landfills for the third consecutive year.
Zero Waste means nothing from the tournament has gone to a landfill in three years – not even a single cup, can, sign or container, the release noted. Waste Management and The Thunderbirds began the GREEN OUT in 2011 for fans to honor and support the sustainability initiatives of the tournament and title sponsor Waste Management.
Since 2011, the GREEN OUT has raised 490,000 for a variety of local non-profit environmental organizations, the release added.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the best-attended golf tournament in the world and has gained legendary status for being the most unique stop on the PGA TOUR, according to the release. Last year’s tournament broke three attendance records, including a PGA TOUR record 618,365 fans for the week. The 2017 edition marks the 82nd playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR) and the eighth as the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The Thunderbirds, founded in 1937, has a mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. They consist of 55 “active” members and more than 250 “life” members. Last year, they raised a record $9.3 million for charity and have eclipsed $111 million in charitable giving since its inception.
For more information on the Thunderbirds or the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, visit wmphoenixopen.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.