WGM adds former FBI members to forensic investigations team

Scottsdale-based WGM continues to bolster its network by adding a pair of former FBI team members who will bring additional experience to the firm’s growing focus to provide fraud and cyber protection services.
Michael McAndrews recently joined WGM as director of network security services, and Jeffrey D. Evans joined as a senior forensic consultant.
Mr. McAndrews is an internationally-recognized leader in network forensics/investigations, penetration analysis, intrusion prevention/detection and network security engineering, according to a press release.
He served in several high-level security functions in the financial services, manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries before joining the FBI as a special agent.
While at the FBI, Mr. McAndrews investigated computer crimes including intrusions, internet fraud and intellectual property violations.
“When deciding the best way to leverage my public and private sector skills, I was impressed with the growing team here at WGM and the impressive approach to investigative and network security,” Mr. McAndrews said in the press release. “The team we are building here is world-class. I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Mr. Evans most recently served as in IT specialist and forensic examiner with the FBI’s Computer Analysis Response Team, according to the release.
He joined the FBI in 2004 and advanced to senior forensic examiner before serving as program manager at FBI headquarters for CART’s Live Capture Program.
Both Mr. McAndrews and Mr. Evans will support WGM’s growing focus on helping public and private sector clients with investigatory needs.
Investigations may include issues with customers or vendors or mitigating risk from internet fraud, electronic surveillance, extortion, competitive intelligence, industrial espionage, due diligence matters, improper payments and product diversion.
“In addition to responding to and remediating cybersecurity and technology breaches, WGM can now go further in investigating the source and perpetrators of such attacks,” said Chuck Matthews, CEO of WGM, in the release.
WGM’s suite of investigative services is part of its growing Forensic Services and Cyber Security Investigations Division led by a proven team of former federal investigators. As former federal investigators, WGM’s experienced team can effectively collect and secure evidence to be used before investigating committees and in the preparation or trial of civil or criminal cases.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.