YAM Capital names Irish Rogers as Portfolio Manager

Scottsdale-based YAM Capital, a private real estate bridge lender specializing in short-term commercial real estate financing, has hired Irish Rogers as its newest Portfolio Manager.
In her role with YAM Capital, Ms. Rogers is responsible for portfolio and risk management, conducting financial evaluations and assisting with the due diligence process for commercial real estate loans, according to a press release.
Ms. Rogers has 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, both in commercial banking and commercial real estate financing and underwriting, a release states.
Most recently, she served as Senior Commercial underwriter for a Scottsdale-based commercial real estate mortgage broker and Business Banking Officer/Vice President at BBVA Compass. Previous experience includes various executive-level positions within JPMorgan Chase.
“Joining the YAM Capital team has been an amazing experience,” Ms. Rogers said in a prepared statement. “Working in such an open, collaborative environment allows us to provide our clients with quick and effective solutions.”
YAM Capital is one of 14 businesses that operate under YAM Worldwide Inc., founded by American entrepreneur and philanthropist, Bob Parsons.
