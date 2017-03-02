Yandy.com headlines Scottsdale Fashion Week

Yandy.com, a rising name in the world of fashion, is headlining Scottsdale Fashion Week’s Active and Swimwear Design Showcase with the Yandy Swim 2017 collection at 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the W Scottsdale.
Although Yandy has been a Valley staple since 2005, this will be the fashion brand’s debut show at Scottsdale Fashion Week, according to a press release.
The W Scottsdale is at 7277 E. Camelback Road.
Hot off a successful and well-reviewed unveiling at New York Fashion Week, Yandy will be presenting three mini collections inspired by global culture and timeless sophistication.
“This inaugural show at Scottsdale Fashion Week is important to Yandy as a brand because we are proud to show Scottsdale that there is a high quality, international fashion powerhouse right in its own backyard,” said Thom Brodeur, CEO of Yandy, in the press release. “We recently completed our second runway show at New York Fashion Week to rave reviews and we couldn’t be more excited to show off our fashion chops on a local stage.”
Current Guess swim and lingerie model Rachel Mortenson and Miss Arizona USA Tommy Lynn Calhoun will be Yandy’s notable headliners walking the runway in some of their edgiest looks.
The brand’s exceptional styling team includes makeup artistry by Allison Michelle Pynn and hair looks created by Salon Tavit of Scottsdale.
To purchase tickets, visit scottsdalefashionweek.com.
