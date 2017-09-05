APS, Phoenix Suns open STEM mini-grant application process

Arizona Public Service Electric Company and the Phoenix Suns have opened applications for their STEM mini-grants for students in APS’ service area.
K-12 teachers in either public or charter schools can apply for grants up to $2,500 to carry out hands-on STEM learning in the classroom with deadlines posted at Sunday, Oct. 8, according to a press release.
In total, there is $50,000 available in grants for the 2017-18 school year, a release states.
For the past decade, APS and the Suns have gifted more than $500,000 to Arizona educators.
“We all remember that special teacher who was able to spark a love of learning within us, and we want to encourage educators to be that spark for today’s students,” Tina Marie Tentori, APS director of community affairs, said in a prepared statement.
“If a teacher has a STEM-focused project they have wanted to implement, but cost is a barrier, we want them to apply for this grant. APS is committed to inspiring students to pursue careers in STEM, and we know that a creative project – designed and led by a passionate teacher – can be life-changing.”
Teachers can visit aps.com/corporategiving for program procedures, criteria and STEM mini-grants applications. They also will find a list of project summaries from the 2016-17 school year.
Applications are being accepted online and recipients will be notified of their application status by Wednesday, Nov. 8. For more information, teachers may contact Mallory Lebovitz, APS corporate giving specialist, at 602-250-2737 or by email at Mallory.Lebovitz@aps.com.
