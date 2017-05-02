Arizona veterans project earns scholarship for SMHS student

A future Grand Canyon University student has been awarded one of five scholarships given by the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society, after her participation in a nationally recognized Veterans Heritage Project.
The Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society hosted its 11th Annual Patriotic Gala on Saturday, April 8 at the DoubleTree Resort in Scottsdale, to honor leaders who are a voice for the military, veterans and their families.
Event proceeds fund scholarships and a wide variety of veteran projects, according to a press release.
During the program, scholarships were presented to a total of five individuals. EmilieRose Gillaspy, a senior at Shadow Mountain High School in the Paradise Valley Unified School District was one of the students recognized at the annual Patriotic Gala.
Ms. Gillaspy participates in the nationally recognized Veterans Heritage Project, who, by research and study, ensures that the legacy of veterans is timeless.
She will be attending Grand Canyon University and plans on studying communications and business administration.
“It is such an honor to recognize deserving individuals who are prime examples of carrying out our daily mission of preserving our military traditions,” said AVHOFS President Thomas Hessler, in the press release. “I can’t deny that I was most excited to present our scholarship awards to five exemplary students who are dedicated to patriotism and our community.”
Radio and television personality, Mike Broomhead emceed this year’s event. Entertainment was provided by local high school student and accomplished violinist, Evan Pittman, who performed the National Anthem and Military Service Medley along with the Uptown Angels who performed several sets of classic 1940s, 1950s and USO Tour tunes.
