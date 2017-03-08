‘Avenue Q’ to be staged by Scottsdale Community College this April

Twenty-somethings get a taste of the real world in the humorous, satirical and irreverent stage musical “Avenue Q,” presented by the Scottsdale Community College Music Department April 6-8 and 13-15.
The talented student cast navigate their lines, music and dance and use puppets too, according to a press release. While not recommended for children under 14 because of mature themes, the play by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez is for adults who grew up with Bert and Ernie and friends and have a great sense of humor.
The performances are free to attend and open to the public. Seating in the school’s Performing Arts Center is first come, first served, the release stated.
The grownup musical is a coming-of-age parable addressing and satirizing issues and anxieties that come with entering adulthood. Characters lament that as children they were assured by their parents — and by children’s television programs such as PBS’s Sesame Street — that they were “special” and “could do anything.” As adults, they have discovered their options are limited; they are no more “special” than anyone else.
The play’s use of puppets, animated by unconcealed puppeteers, alongside human actors, give it a special twist.
Student lead actors are Justin Jordon as Princeton, Sara Matin as Kate Monster, Patrick McMullen as Brian and Mary Grace Lim as Christmas Eve. Other notable characters include Rod and Nicky, played by Thomas Hartwell and Luke Ottinger.
The musical is directed by Polly Chapman, with musical direction by Beth Livingston-Hakes.
The play also has a large contingent of designers and technical team members to support the cast during the production process.
The shows are to be 7:30 p.m. April 6-8, and 2 p.m. April 15. The Performing Arts Center at Scottsdale Community College is at 9000 E. Chaparral Road.
