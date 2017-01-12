Bob & Renee Parsons Foundations creates grant for A for Arizona

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation is adding to its investment in Arizona education with a $185,000 grant for A for Arizona, an initiative of the Arizona Chamber Foundation and the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce dedicated to educational excellence for all students.
This is the second major grant A for Arizona received from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, bringing the total support to more than $530,000 over the past two years, according to a press release.
Only one in nine schools in low-income communities in Arizona is A-rated. A for Arizona works to support and expand the number of high-quality leaders, educators and public school models, especially those who serve primarily low-income students.
“The tremendous support from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation is sincerely appreciated,” Lisa Graham Keegan, A for Arizona Executive Director, said in a release. “We’re honored that Mr. and Mrs. Parsons were among our earliest supporters and are working with us to make high quality education options available to every child in Arizona, regardless of their zip code or family income.”
A for Arizona’s efforts are focused on understanding, supporting and replicating successful ‘A’ school models currently operating in low-income areas, and creating a policy environment that helps them thrive and expand.
Particular attention is given to communities with a majority of Hispanic students and schools whose student body is comprised of more than 60 percent underprivileged students.
“Access to a quality education will help our students thrive, and can set them on a path of lifelong learning and success,” businesswoman and philanthropist Renee Parsons said in a release. “We believe our continued investment in A for Arizona will yield outstanding results, not only for Arizona’s children, but for our entire community as well.”
The grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation will be used to further A for Arizona’s goal to rapidly expand the number of students educated in ‘A’ quality classrooms—whether traditional district, charter, or magnet schools.
The ongoing support from the Foundation has also spurred additional local donors to support and invest in A for Arizona’s mission. Since 2015, A for Arizona has raised more than $1.5 million in funding from both national and local supporters.
