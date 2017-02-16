Cave Creek teacher named Innovative Teacher of the Year

The Cave Creek Unified School District has announced that Kristi Frederiksen, first grade teacher at Horseshoe Trails Elementary School, has been named the 2016 AZTEA Elementary Innovative Teacher of the Year.
Ms. Frederiksen was honored at the Feb. 13, CCUSD Governing Board meeting, according to a press release.
“Kristi is such a creative teacher who clearly understands student-centered technology integration and leverages technology to positively impact student learning on a daily basis,” CCUSD Director of Instructional Technology, Nancy Pratt, stated in the press release.
Student engagement is obvious when you walk into Ms. Frederiksen’s classroom, the release stated.
During center time, Dot & Dash robots conduct spelling and word family practice. The students sit in front of the robot and follow its directions, writing on their whiteboards.
In another station, she has pre-recorded lessons on iPads for the students to review with another group doing low-tech maker-space activities.
