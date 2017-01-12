Cave Creek Unified School District hosts Kindergarten Roundup

The Cave Creek Unified School District is holding their Kindergarten Roundup on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

All “A” rated CCUSD elementary schools will be accepting registration for students who are five years old by Sept. 1, 2017, according to a press release.

CCUSD has been ranked No. 1 for student achievement in Maricopa County, the release stated.

Among unique programs offered at its individual elementary schools is art, music, drama and dance; French, Spanish and Mandarin immersion; and a weather and LEGO engineering lab.

All CCUSD elementary schools offer a world language that continues through middle school and high school and special programming for students who are gifted and talented, the release stated.

For more information visit www.ccusd93.org or call 480-575-2000.

