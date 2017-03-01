CCUSD Hall of Fame strives to encourage budding teachers

The Cave Creek Unified School District held their inaugural Hall of Fame Luncheon during teacher professional development on Feb. 21, honoring past students who now work as a teacher within the district.
This luncheon honored current CCUSD teachers who are graduates of Cactus Shadows High School or went to school in CCUSD during their elementary, middle or high school years, according to a press release.
The teachers introduced themselves, the year they graduated or attended and told stories while they were enrolled in CCUSD as students.
Each teacher received a mortar board (graduation cap) and an honor cord that included a ribbon of the district’s mission to “Inspire Excellence.”
CCUSD is asking the teachers to wear their caps and honor cord at the CCUSD Teacher of the Year Celebrations scheduled for April 26, the release stated.
“We are asking each teacher to become an ambassador for the teaching profession and to encourage current students who have dreams of becoming a teacher,” said Director of Human Resources, Janiene Marlow in the press release.
Those honored included:
- Cactus Shadows: Andrew Cupo; Cameron Bender; Jacob Goulder; Julia Goulder; Molly Gum; Brittney Dodd; Elisa Ericson and Doni Nasr;
- Sonoran Trails Middle School: Cadi Angeli, Luwin Lazo and Megan Mardeusz;
- Desert Sun Academy: Wes Fleming;
- Desert Willow Elementary: Jen Coleman;
- Horseshoe Trails Elementary: Benjamin Cresswell and Emily Ellis-Hill
- Lone Mountain Elementary: Caitlin DeVito; Colleen Neiman; and Angela Ishak.
