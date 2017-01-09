Chaparral presents ‘Wiley and The Hairy Man’ opening Jan. 11

Chaparral High School’s award-winning theater company presents Suzan Zeder’s play, “Wiley and The Hairy Man,” Jan. 11-13 in Scottsdale.
Enter the swamp of the Southwest Country, where Wiley lives with his Mammy and dog. Wiley’s only threat in the swamp is The Hairy Man, who got his Papi and wants to get him, according to a press release. Trying to survive with magic around each corner and a giant, hairy beast looking after him is harder than it looks.
The public is invited to Chaparral High School’s main stage auditorium, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., to see the magic and mystery of this old Southern folk-tale.
The play will be performed at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 and $8 with a student activity card, the release stated. The Box Office will open 30 minutes prior to the performance.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.