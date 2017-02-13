Chaparral’s award-winning student theater puts on winter play

Lillian Hellman’s play “The Children’s Hour” will be performed by Chaparral High School award-winning theater company Feb. 22-24.
Enter the world of the Wright-Dobie School, an all-girls boarding school. The headmistresses, Karen Wright and Martha Dobie, soon find out all the lies, rumors, and gossip that has spread throughout their school and community.
Trying to face all the lies is harder than it looks. See twists and turns in this head-spinning drama.
“The Children’s Hour” will be performed at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 22-24, in Chaparral High School’s main stage auditorium, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave.
Tickets are $10 and $8 with a study activity card, and $5 for middle school students. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
For more information contact Ed Como at ecomo@susd.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.