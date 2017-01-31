Dr. Burdick named AASA Arizona Superintendent of the Year

Cave Creek Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Debbi Burdick has been name Arizona Superintendent of the Year by American Association of School Administrators.
With 42 years in education, Dr. Burdick has held the position of superintendent in the Cave Creek Unified School District since 2008. She came to the district in 2004 as the Associate Superintendent, according to a press release.
She has been a teacher, principal and teaching consultant, as well as an adjunct professor at Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University.
Dr. Burdick graduated summa cum laude with a doctorate from ASU, two Masters Degrees from Eastern IL University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Western IL University.
She was a National Christa McAuliffe Fellow from the USDOE; received the AZ School Administrators Educational Doctoral Student of the Year for ASU and the Outstanding Senior in Education Award from Western IL University, the release stated.
In 2013, Dr. Burdick was the ASA’s Superintendent of the Year for Large Districts and most recently was honored by Paradise Valley Community College as their Outstanding Community Leader for 2016.
She serves as a board member for the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce, the Cave Creek Unified Educational Foundation, AZ Business & Education Coalition Board, the AZ Musicfest Board, Kiwanis of Carefree Board of Directors and the Desert Foothills YMCA Advisory Board.
She is also on the PHX Youth & Education Commission and the Department of Child Services Community Advisory Committee. She was a recent chairperson of the North Valley Educational Consortium and ASA Superintendent Division president.
Currently, Dr. Burdick serves on the ASA’s Executive Board as the immediate past president, Chairperson of the Greater PHX Education Management Council and as a governing board member of AASA.
“We are very proud of Dr. Burdick, and so excited that she has earned such a great recognition,” said CCUSD Governing Board President, Mark Warren, in the release. “Since she arrived in Cave Creek many years ago, she has worked to make this a better place for all of us. It’s great that state and soon the nation will know what we’ve known for years, that Dr. Burdick is a great leader and tremendous educator.”
Dr. Burdick will be honored at the American Association of School Administrators Annual Conference being held in New Orleans, March 2017.
