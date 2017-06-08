Four earn Eagle Scout status during Scottsdale ceremony

Troop 869 of Scottsdale welcomed and recognized four new Eagle Scouts at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony on Sunday, May 28, at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Scottsdale.
The newest Eagle Scouts are Eric Bernhardt, Scottsdale Prep Academy; Jackson Henry, Chaparral High School; Will Reynolds, Chaparral High School and Jarrod Schwab, Chaparral High School.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America program. Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges and demonstrating Scout spirit, service, and leadership.
The Eagle Scout is also required to plan, organize and lead an Eagle Scout service project with his troop that benefits his religious institution, school or community.
Eric Bernhardt chose the Arizona State Veterans Home, a nonprofit long-term care facility for disabled veterans, as the beneficiary for his Eagle Scout project.
Eric led a team that built additional handicap access pathways (sidewalks) in and around the planters that surround the greenhouse so that the veterans can have wheelchair access to their therapy garden.
He also created a barbecue pad nearby and spruced up the landscaping around the area.
Jackson Henry’s Eagle Scout Service Project’s beneficiary was Liberty Wildlife, whose mission is to nurture the nature of Arizona through wildlife rehabilitation, natural history education and conservation services to the community.
Jackson’s project consisted of constructing a large raised wooden deck platform to accommodate the feeding demonstrations located amongst the bird cages. This allows the facility to have a demonstration area for this feeding that is close to the cages.
Will Reynolds constructed two six-feet long cement benches for the prayer garden at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity for his Eagle Scout project. A desert-inspired pigment and local rocks were added to give the bench a natural look. Forms for the two benches were built offsite the night before the project.
Jarrod Schwab also worked on the same prayer garden at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity for his project. Jarrod completed the labyrinth within the Prayer Garden for the church. The church committee had requested the “Petite Chartres” pattern which was implemented with stones donated from a local stone yard.
The Eagle Scouts completed their Eagle requirements while they participated in the scouting program for the past seven years. Only four percent of scouts who start the program go on to earn the Eagle Scout rank. Once they earn the rank, they are Eagle Scouts forever and give meaning to the phrase, “Once an Eagle Scout, Always an Eagle Scout”.
For more information, please visit Grandcanyonbsa.org.
