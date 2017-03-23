Valley of the Sun JCC offers summer camp savings

The Valley of the Sun JCC offers savings on 10 weeks of fun-filled summer camp. Those who sign up for Shemesh Summer Camp by April 30 will save $25 off the administration fee and $50 off four or more weeks of camp.

The 2,500 square-foot splash pad at The J. (photo by Melissa Fittro)

“We want everyone to experience an unforgettable summer at Shemesh. We look forward to families taking advantage of the savings on an incredibly full summer of activities for their campers,” said Megan Rich, director of youth and camping. ´

Camps options include circus school, science, theater, sports, traditional camp and more.

In addition to the activities, parents and future campers can meet the staff and tour The J, which includes two indoor basketball courts, two heated pools, splash pad, rock wall and more.

Shemesh Summer Camp runs 10 weeka, from May 30 to Aug. 4, giving campers a complete summer of camp options.
The J is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.

April savings excludes Ruach On the Go travel camp.

For more information and to register for Shemesh Camp at The J, contact 480-634-4949 or youth@vosjcc.org.

