Junior scientist tour leads students through Sonoran Preserve geology, history

McDowell Sonoran Conservancy’s research center, The Conservancy Field Institute, will host a Junior Citizen Scientist Festival designed for elementary students on March 10.
The festival, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., will feature a self-guided adventure to lead students through over 16 interactive, educational booths which feature a look into the mysteries of the Sonoran Desert, according to a press release. Students will receive a free goodie bag along with a workbook with activities for each booth.
From live raptors to native plants shown in 3D holographic technology, students will learn about plants and animals as well as the Preserve’s geology and human history.
The second annual Junior Citizen Scientist Festival is an opportunity for elementary students to have a scientifically-led, hands-on experience to enrich their understanding of the land in which they live, the release stated. Students, inspired by the beauty of nature, will support efforts to preserve and protect the fragile desert ecosystem.
The science festival will take place at Scottsdale McDowell Sonoran Preserve, Lost Dog Wash Trailhead and the Kovach Family Nature Trail.
