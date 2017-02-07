Local education is topic of Scottsdale Rotarian meeting

On Monday, Feb. 6, Rotarian Max Rumbaugh, introduced Dr. Denise Birdwell, superintendent of Scottsdale Unified School District to Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests at a luncheon meeting held at the Scottsdale McCormick.
Mr. Rumbaugh stated that Dr. Birdwell has committed her adult life to the education of young people, according to a press release.
Dr. Birdwell holds a Doctorate in Educational Administration and Supervision from Arizona State University and a Masters of Arts in English from Northern Arizona University.
Dr. Birdwell was elected to her current position after her assignment in early 2016 as interim superintendent of Scottsdale Schools.
Per Dr. Birdwell, 50 percent of children enrolled in the district live and go to school within their respective neighborhood area, the release stated.
Parents can enroll their children in out-of-neighborhood schools through Scottsdale’s Open Enrollment process – at schools with varied curriculum’s that best meet the needs of their child.
Dr. Birdwell challenged the Rotarians to advance its current student mentoring programs to participate in Coronado High School’s collaborative design process — a mentoring program led by the Scottsdale Unified School District, powered by ASU’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College and supported by the Scottsdale Charros — focused on student academic achievement.
Dr. Birdwell stated that the Scottsdale Unified School District’s mission is to deliver a world-class education promoting the highest level of academic achievement, creativity and personal growth that will inspire greatness in today’s students and tomorrow’s leaders.
As part of her talk and/or during the very active Q&A time, Dr. Birdwell discussed a wide variety of topics: teacher development programs, impact of urban growth, Hopi Elementary School project, high school seniors taking his/her “5th class,” career internships (ability for students to try out future careers), impact of charter schools, all day kindergarten options, relationship between federal government and local school boards, and much more.
Dr. Birdwell introduced Daniel O’Brien, CFO of Scottsdale Unified School District.
Mr. O’Brian provided attendees with a high level overview of school bonds that are impacting school construction costs and varied projects that impact the district’s $228 million per year budget, the release stated.
The Rotarians and guests, left the meeting assured that Dr. Birdwell starts every day wanting to make a difference in the lives of children; takes time to assess the needs of district; acknowledges the challenges the district faces; and, ensures that each Scottsdale school is future-focused, ready to do its best and do right for its families.
For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale membership and upcoming programs see www.scottsdalerotary.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.