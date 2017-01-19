Local nonprofit hosts youth baseball clinic at Scottsdale Stadium

The Scottsdale Charros will host the 21st annual youth luncheon and baseball clinic on Friday, Jan. 27 at Scottsdale Stadium, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants.
This year’s event will be hosted in collaboration with Train Like a Big Leaguer, according to a press release.
Train Like a Big Leaguer is a traveling baseball camp that pairs young athletes with former professional baseball players to teach them baseball fundamentals that can be applied to everyday life, the release stated.
There will be several former Major League Baseball players in attendance to teach batting, catching and fielding to 300 elementary students from the Scottsdale Unified School District.
The event will be 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 E. Osborn Road.
