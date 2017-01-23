Notre Dame Prep hires Prelock to lead Saints’ football program

Notre Dame Preparatory has hired George Prelock as the Saints’ next head varsity football coach.
Mr. Prelock was part of the football staff under legendary NDP coach Scott Bemis. He brings tradition, knowledge and experience to the Saints football program, according to a press release.
“I am humbled by this opportunity,” said Mr. Prelock in the press release. “And I am really looking forward to the 2017 season.”
Mr. Prelock has served in the football program at NDP since coming to the school as an English teacher in 2004. He coached under Mr. Bemis as JV football coach during the 2004 and 2005 seasons.
In 2006, he took over as head coach of the NDP junior varsity team until 2014 when he became head coach of the freshman team, where he accumulated a three-year record of 22 wins and 4 losses. The 2014 freshman team was the first undefeated freshman team in school history, the release stated.
“George is a successful coach and teacher who knows this program, the players and is highly regarded by our community,” said NDP principal Jerry Zander, in the release. “We are so fortunate to have him as our next head coach.”
Mr. Prelock, who lives in Scottsdale with his wife Michaelene and two children, earned his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Vermont.
In addition to coaching football and teaching English, Mr. Prelock is the director of Notre Dame Prep’s St. Aloysius Gonzaga Program, a program that provides academic support for incoming students who display academic promise but demonstrate deficiencies in basic skills. Through this program, Mr. Prelock has helped many students achieve academic success.
“George is passionate about his students and the game of football. He looks forward to working with our athletes and will be putting together a dynamic coaching staff,” said NDP Athletic Director Monica Barrett, in the release. “He will continue the NDP football legacy with integrity, humility and continued focus on the formation of great young men.
In the spirit of Coach Bemis, who passed away in 2012, Mr. Prelock is ready to “Get After It.”
“This opportunity means the world to me,” Mr. Prelock said in the release.
The Saints have won 43 AIA team state championship titles to date, including football championships in 2007 and 2008. The school is located at 9701 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale.
