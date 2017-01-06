Online scholarship portal seeks applicants

The Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship portal is now accepting applications, making scholarship funding opportunities available to students across Arizona for the 2017-18 school year.
ACF provides access to more than 90 scholarship awards with a single online application, according to a press release.
High school seniors, current college students and graduate-level students attending schools anywhere in the United States can apply. Scholarships are available for two-year and four-year colleges and universities as well as vocational and technical schools.
Application deadlines for scholarships vary, ranging from early spring to the end of May. Students are encouraged to apply early to maximize their opportunities of financial support.
The awards available serve a diversity of students. Some scholarships are given based on merit or financial need, while others are awarded to students in a particular geographic region or with specific demographic characteristics.
Go to azfoundation.org/scholarships.
