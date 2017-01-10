PVSchools hosts free seminar for gifted middle school students

The PVSchools Gifted Education Department and the United Parent Council will host Gifted in the Middle: Exploring the Social and Emotional Needs of Gifted Middle School Students.
The event will take place 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the District Administrative Center, 15002 N. 32nd St. in Phoenix.
All middle school students face difficulties, but for the gifted learner, this can be an especially challenging time, according to a press release.
In this seminar, parents will learn the social and emotional changes that their gifted child is undergoing as they transition into middle school.
By connecting the individual needs to DC Comic’s Justice League — a team of their most iconic comic book superheroes like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman — parents will have a collection of characters that serve as archetypes to these social and emotional changes.
During the presentation, David Graham, Jr., a gifted specialist at Sunrise Middle School, will cover topics such as self-image, taking risks, fitting in, slowing down, establishing their own truth, the need for mentors, and a parent’s role in establishing hope.
Parents will also learn of different high school options and the process of guiding their gifted middle school student into the future, the release stated.
The event is free and parents of gifted children are encouraged to attend. Registration is not required to attend the event.
The next Gifted Seminar about Twice-Exceptional will be held 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 in the Governing Board Room at the District Administrative Center.
