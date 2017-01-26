Redfield student repeats as district spelling bee champ

After 15 rounds of words, Redfield Elementary School fourth grade student Omkar Bharath emerged as the winner of the Scottsdale Unified School District annual Spelling Bee, held Jan. 20 at Arcadia High School.
It is Omkar’s second consecutive title, this year fending off 23 bee winners from other SUSD elementary, middle and K-8 schools, according to a press release.
The winning word was “magnesium.”
Omkar said he was happy he was able to defend his title.
“There’s this warm feeling when you do it multiple times,” said Omkar, in the press release. “It just feels good.”
The district’s top speller is more than willing to share his approach to studying for spelling competitions, too.
“I would say, do a half-hour-long study period on a certain subject, then take a break and do some of those study periods every day,” Omkar said in the release. “Then you’ll get to know all about a certain subject and all the words in that.”
Joining Omkar in representing SUSD in the Region II Spelling Bee on Feb. 17 will be the five runners-up from the SUSD competition:
- Gabriella Tadio, seventh grade, Desert Canyon Middle School;
- Dean Alkhairy, fifth grade, Kiva Elementary School;
- Max Greenspan, fifth grade, Cherokee Elementary School;
- Tanner Hertz, fifth grade, Copper Ridge School;
- and Andrew Pham, fifth grade, Pueblo Elementary School.
The Cave Creek Unified School District hosts this year’s regional bee.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.