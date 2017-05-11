Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s Foundation awards $107,000 in 2017 scholarships

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale Foundation has awarded over $100,000 in educational scholarships, which includes club assistance with a $30,000 Global Grant Scholarship presented by Rotary International District 5510.
The Rotary Club of Scottsdale helped to facilitate District 5510’s Global Grant Scholarship candidate interviews and selection of Carlyn Harris.
Per the Grant Team Chair, Rotarian Sara Crosby-Hartman, the Global Grant Scholarship will fund graduate-level coursework or research for one to four academic years.
Miss Harris plans to serve as an global ambassador between the Rotary Club of Scottsdale and the Rotary Club of Edinburgh Scotland and the two Rotary Clubs collaboration on public health initiatives.
Miss Harris will graduate in May 2017 from Barrett’s College ASU.
The Club’s Scholarship chair, John Campbell, recently announced that through the Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s Foundation the following 2017 scholarships were awarded:
• The Bob and Louise McCall Visual Arts $10,000 Scholarship (facilitated by Rotarian John Thornton) to Carson Zick from Deser Mountain High School.
• The Col. Park Shaw $2,500 Award (facilitated by Rotarian Tony Siebers) to Courtny Lanfor.
• The Norval O. Tyler Scholarship $2,000 Awards (facilitated by Helen and Robb Tyler) to Sarah Parker from Coronado and Olivia Borrayo from Coronado High School.
The following targeted scholarships of $7,500 for first-place winners and $5,000 for second-place winners were:
• Science and Technology (facilitated by Alex Cimochowski: First place to Aakanksha Saxena from Desert Mountain High School, and second place to Christopher Ramirez from Coronado High School;
• Business (facilitated by Rotarian Tim Baughman): First place to Emin Hajdarovic from Coronado High School and second place to Consuelo Arroyo from Coronado High School;
• Vocational/Technical Trade (facilitated by Rotarian Brent Bowles): First place to Jezreel Caldera from Chaparral High School and second place to Elizabeth Moulder from Desert Mountain High School;
• Performing Arts (facilitated by Rotarian Lance Davidson): First place to Charles “Chance” Robson from Saguaro High School and second place to Kiernan Marriott from Arcadia High School;
• Athletics (facilitated by Rotarian John Auran): First place to Michael “Chris” Pickett from Saguaro High School and second place to Rachel Brown from Chaparral High School.
The Rotary Club of Scottsdale Rotarians provide financial support to their youth and community projects through the Scottsdale Rotary Foundation.
This is a separate not-for-profit corporation whose officers and board of directors are elected by the members of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale.
All contributions to the Scottsdale Rotary Foundation are tax deductible.
The annual club’s golf outing, Tennis for a Cause Fundraiser and individual member donations are the foundation’s primary funding sources.
