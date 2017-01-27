Rotary Foundation boosts scholarship awards for 2017

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s Foundation Board, led by Max Rumbaugh, 2015-16 past club president, recently approved increasing the club’s total 2017 scholarship awards from $63,000 to $76,000.
Through the club’s foundation, annual scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors attending Scottsdale Unified School District high schools. Students nominated by the five Scottsdale Unified SchoolDistrict high school staffs compete for scholarships in various categories.
Each school may nominate no more than two people in each category. Students must attend an accredited educational institution. Scholarships will be paid directly to the institution on the winner’s behalf.
The club’s 2017 scholarship award categories will be:
* Park Shaw Scholarship for $2,500 – paid out over one year to student interested in military and/or EMT professions;
* Bob & Louise McCall Visual Arts Scholarship for $10,000;
* Performing Arts Scholarship: first place $7,500 and second place $5,000;
* Athletic Scholarship: first place $7,500 and second place $5,000;
* Business Scholarship: first place $7,500 and second place $5,000;
* Science-Technology Scholarship: first place $7,500 and second place $5,000;
* Vocation-Trade Scholarship, first place $7,500 and second place $5,000;
* Norval O. Tyler Scholarship for $1,000 to the best overall scholarship applicant runner-up.
Scottsdale Rotarians provide financial support to their youth and community projects through the Scottsdale Rotary Foundation. The Scottsdale Rotary Foundation is a separate not-for-profit corporation whose officers and board of directors are elected by the members of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale.
All contributions are tax-deductable. At a recent meeting, Bob Murray, Rotarian and Scottsdale Rotary Foundation board member, announced a donor-matching program through March 2017 in which an anonymous non-Rotarian donor will again match donations to a goal of $12,500.
The club’s Scholarship Chair, John Campbell, announced scholarship interviews will be held April 26, 2017 at Chaparral High School.
Teams led by Rotarians will conduct the individual student interviews. Nominees will be asked to bring samples of their work (trophies, medals, videos, instrument, etc.) to the interview and/or actually perform during his/her 10-minute interview.
As students wait to be interviewed, Rotarian Roger Rohrs will provide students with insights into skills needed to complete successful interviews.
Application packages may be obtained from high school guidance counselors.
For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale Foundation and its scholarship programs, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.