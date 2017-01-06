Saguaro High School to host upcoming MLK celebration

Saguaro High School is set to host the 2017 MLK Youth Voices Program in the school’s auditorium from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
Attendees will have the chance to listen to and meet William Norwood, a two-time aviation hall of famer and author, during the program.
One of the purposes of the program is to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to celebrate diversity.
Saguaro’s student government sponsors Scottsdale’s Youth Voices Program is an organization geared toward embracing diversity in the community.
The group hosts an annual program aimed at hosting speakers who share their experiences in race, culture and perspective.
