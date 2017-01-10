Scholarship winners to be honored at Scottsdale Community College Music Showcase

Scottsdale Community College’s Music Department presents its Annual Music Showcase Thursday, Feb. 9, featuring an eclectic menu of musical performances from students and music faculty.
The event, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center, is free to attend and open to the public.
For the sixth year, legendary jazz musician and singer George Benson has been invited to attend and present the scholarship named in his honor to the Music Department’s top student.
This year’s recipient is Jonathan Boyd, a classical guitarist, according to a press release.
The George Benson Honorary Scholarship recipient receives $1,500 to be used for his or her studies at SCC. For the first time, the committee that chooses the George Benson scholar added an honorable mention selection. Tristan Lauzon, who plays the upright bass, will receive a $750 scholarship for his efforts.
“We are going to showcase our most talented students who will be joined by some of our outstanding faculty on stage,” said Dr. Christina Novak, chair of the SCC Music Department, in the press release. “We are so proud of this event and honored that Mr. Benson will be joining us again this year.”
Mr. Boyd’s selection reflects his strong musicality in guitar and his ability to draw deep emotional connections from his compositions, said Eric Rasmussen, SCC music faculty member and director of instrumental music.
“His way of playing with the dynamics and texture of a piece really tells a story,” Mr. Rasmussen said in the release. “That’s something you can’t teach and he really has a knack for it.”
Tristan Lauzon received an honorable mention George Benson Scholarship award. He earned the scholarship for his accomplishments as an upright bass player. He also performed with the various school chorale groups, as did Mr. Boyd.
“Tristan is a great leader,” said Dr. Adam Stich, director of choral music at SCC, in the press release. “He is always ready to help his fellow students with their parts during rehearsal or by volunteering extra time in the practice room with them.”
The performances feature a variety of musical genres, from classical to musical theatre and jazz.
