Scottsdale Bar Association to host talk on school choice

Lori Kirsch-Goodwin and Hope Kirsch, founders of the Scottsdale law firm, Kirsch-Goodwin & Kirsch, will be the featured speakers at the monthly Scottsdale Bar Association meeting and luncheon on Nov. 14.
The event takes place 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Gainey Ranch Golf Club.
The public is invited. Seating is limited so early registration is encouraged.
Ms. Kirsch-Goodwin and Ms. Kirsch are nationally recognized education attorneys, having presented to a variety of local, regional and national organizations such as the Federal Bar Association, State Bar of Arizona, Mississippi Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities, SARRC, Arizona Autism Coalition, ACLU, Arizona Center for Disability Law.
Their firm advocates for and represents student and their families, and has prevailed in several due process and federal cases that protect special education students.
The attorneys will provide a comprehensive overview of the federal and state laws, governing school choice, vouchers and charter schools, and discuss the various arguments for and against, as well as the impact of school choice on students with disabilities.
The audience will gain a working knowledge of the education system, including the U.S. Department of Education, education options, funding sources, and why there is so much controversy.
Each of the speakers has personal experience and passion for students with disabilities. Hope is an 18-year veteran special education teacher and school administrator with the New York City public schools, and Lori is the parent of young adult with special needs.
The public can register for the luncheon and presentation as non-members via the Scottsdale Bar Association website at www.scottsdalebar.com.
Cost is $37 if registering online before Nov. 10 and $40 if paying at the door by cash or check.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.