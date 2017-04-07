Scottsdale Community College stages 5th WriterzBox Showcase

Scottsdale Community College Theatre Arts presents the Fifth Annual WriterzBox Playwriting Showcase, a collection of students’ original scripts performed and staged as readings.
The collection features the work of 12 playwrights, six directors, 20 actors and six design tech students, according to a press release.
It will be performed April 21-22 in the Black Box Theatre, which is within the school’s Performing Arts Center.
SCC is located at 9000 E. Chaparral Road in Scottsdale. The scripts range in length from four to 10 minutes.
The student-based production is under the mentorship of E.E. Moe, artistic director of The Playwrights WriterzBox, and produced by the collaborative Playwriting/Acting, Directing/Design and Technology programs of SCC’s Theatre Arts division within the Scottsdale School of Film + Theatre.
“The scripts are an excellent display of creativity and spirit reflecting existential questions, current social issues, suspense, myths and legends, and intrigue,” said Mr. Moe, in the press release.
Since the showcase began, playwrights have received main stage productions as well as prestigious awards from the VORTEX publication, Association for Theatre in Higher Education, Maricopa MCLI Artists and most recently a Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Region 8 honor for Best Short play.
Caution: Some of the scripts contain adult themes.
The performances are open to the public and free with reservations. Go to wwww.eventbrite.com. In search box, type in WriterzBox. Seating is limited.
