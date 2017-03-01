Scottsdale Community College to host plant sale

Scottsdale Community College’s Center for Native and Urban Wildlife is holding its Spring Plant Sale/Fundraiser Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23 at the SCC Greenhouse.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days. Plant prices will range from $3 to $20 and only cash and checks will be accepted, according to a press release.
Cacti, succulents, native perennials, trees, shrubs, custom arrangements, indoor plants, hanging plants, wildflower seeds and bee poles will all be for sale. CNUW experts also will be on hand to provide care and planting tips, according to a press release.
The proceeds benefit from the sale will go to CNUW, a non-profit started by the SCC Biology Department to serve as a place for students and others to learn about the biodiversity of the Sonoran Desert through conservation, education and research opportunities.
SCC is at 9000 E. Chaparral Road in Scottsdale. The greenhouse is located on the north side of campus and can be reached at Entrance 4 from Parking Lot 1.
