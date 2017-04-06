Scottsdale high school students vie for Youth Salute Awards

On April 4, The Rotary Club of Scottsdale, along with Paradise Valley Rotary Club, selected its scholarship recipients to be awarded funds and a trip to the Youth Salute Leadership Town Meeting next October.
Youth Salute is a recognition program for high school juniors who are leadership achievers, according to a press release. The program is designed to applaud young people who are good citizens, have at least a B grade point average, and have been elected to leadership positions by their peers, in their schools or community organizations.
Fifty students from 11 different Scottsdale high schools were interviewed on March 23. On April 4, 12 semi-finalists were announced at a gathering at Scottsdale Community College.
Each of the semi-finalists were given two minutes to answer a “final question” on stage. The final question was “do you believe newspapers and libraries are still needed and why?”
After hearing each students remarks, the judges convened and selected four students and one alternate as the 2017 Scottsdale Youth Salute winners.
Dr. Jan Gehler, president of Scottsdale Community College: Mary Blank, Rotary Club of Scottsdale Club President, and, Adam Evans, President of Paradise Valley Rotary Club were the evening’s judges.
The 2017 Scottsdale Youth Salute winners are: Katherine Wick, Scottsdale Preparatory Academy; Madison Sitkiewicz, Scottsdale Preparatory Academy; Hannah Novack, Xavier College Preparatory; Jack Everroad, Scottsdale Preparatory Academy; and an alternate, Serena Schein, Desert Mountain High School, was named in case one of the four winners is unable to attend the Town Meeting on Tomorrow Conference.
The remaining seven finalists were: Sarah Perleberg, Saguaro High School; Vilina Mehta, BASIS Scottsdale; Andrew Madden, Chaparral High School; Francesca Galasso, Scottsdale Preparatory Academy; Max McCauley, Arcadia High School; Kathryn Robinson, Desert Mountain High School; and, Jacob Staudenmaier, Arcadia High School.
While the judges convened and shared notes, nationally recognized Coach John Avianantos was on hand as the evening’s keynote speaker, the release stated. At the event, special acknowledgement and gratitude was extended to the parents and school counselors for mentoring Scottsdale’s teen leaders.
